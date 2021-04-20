Ncam releases latest camera tracking offering including revised app

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Ncam’s latest update, Ncam Reality 2021, is now available for shipping.

Featuring a new GUI and simplified controls, Ncam Reality 2021 includes the Mk2 Camera Bar, Mk2 Server and software package.

“COVID-19 forced all of us to rethink how content gets created, from safety requirements to the logistics of working from home,” said Nic Hatch, CEO of Ncam.

“The beauty of virtual graphics is their flexibility. With the right tracking equipment, you can visualize live XR, real-time CGI, set extensions and more directly in-camera, onsite or remotely, giving productions a way to stay on track during trying times.”

Ncam Reality includes integration with the Unreal Engine and native support for LED video walls, which have become a key part of virtual and remote production in the last year.