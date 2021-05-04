Indiana station makes clever promo out of an icky weather situation

WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, managed to make the best out of something most people don’t want to see int he spring (especially as the coronavirus wages on) — snow.

The station, which is owned by Quincy Media and brands as “ABC 21 News” along with the “Weather Authority” banner for its forecasts, put together the spot after an April 2021 snowstorm decided to grade the area with its presence.

“Oh yeah, spring…” the promo starts with a tinge of sarcasm, as some close up shots with wintery backgrounds show someone firing up some kind of machinery — presumably meant to make the viewer think it’s a snow blower.

However, the spot then reveals a man resplendent in shorts, a T-shirt and sandals (with socks) pushing a lawn mower down the sidewalk of what appears to be a residential street.

There are a few shots taken from actual newscasts with talent lamenting — and forecasting — the snowfall.

The promo makes a point though, by noting that weather can change “in the blink of an eye.”

“Stay prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws your way with ABC 21: Your … spring … weather authority,” the announcer adds.

Of course, WPTA is tasked with covering winter weather that actually takes place during the winter and ran the spot below earlier in 2021.