CBS 6 Tulsa telestrates the weather with help of For-A

KOTV, the Griffin Communications CBS affiliate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has enhanced its weather coverage with a FVW-700 telestrator from For-A Corporation.

“When a meteorologist does a ‘First Forecast,’ ‘Final Forecast,’ or ‘Severe WX’ presentation from our WX Pod position, he or she will use the telestrator to help reinforce or further illustrate what they are communicating,” said John Quesnel, director of production for KOTV/KQCW.

“The meteorologists can also call up a live video feed from any of our seven skycams, 10 weather trackers, or 15 live units to help point out or illustrate a key weather item.”

“During non-severe weather, it could be used to point out weather phenomena or highlight certain weather data,” Quesnel added. “During severe weather, this could be storm path, timing, speed, direction, etc.”

Although the FVW-700 has only been used for weather segments so far, Quesnel said the station plans to use it to for news stories as well as for high school or college football coverage.

KOTV also uses a touchscreen, but the FVW-700 also supports annotation for up to two wireless tablets via Wi-Fi for additional production flexibility.