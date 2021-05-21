GB News previews design, music ahead of launch

GB News, the conservative news network fronted by former BBC presenter Andrew Neil, has begun teasing its look ahead of launch.

The channel’s operations are based in the Paddington neighborhood of London, with construction underway on newsrooms and studios.

In the teaser, a variety of pieces come together to form a deconstructed Union Jack (the flag on the United Kingdom) with glowing edges. Musically, the teaser features a rather upbeat theme.

While a formal launch date has not been promoted yet, GB News has soft-launched its signal to channel providers, including Freeview.

We're excited to reveal the GB News look and sound, which has just gone live on Freeview and YouView channels 236. If you can’t see it there, you may need to retune your TV. This guide will help. https://t.co/5FhksqVm0O pic.twitter.com/aiVcnw8e9Y — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 20, 2021