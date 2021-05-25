Brainstorm launches Edison Pro, a tool for creating interactive presentations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Brainstorm is introducing a new solution aimed at creating high-end presentations, leveraging tools typically found in broadcast production such as virtual environments and augmented reality.

“By coupling advanced technology with extremely easy operation, Edison Pro helps users to bring their live and online presentations to a whole new level,” said Brainstorm’s CEO Ricardo Montesa.

“It has been developed to bring the high-end quality of broadcast shows to users at a whole new price point, leveraging our more than 25 years of broadcast experience to create impactful presentations using pre-existing content, without requiring the expensive and time-consuming ad-hoc generation of new assets.”

Edison Pro comes bundled with a library of pre-built objects ranging from lecterns to virtual screens.

Brainstorm notes Edison Pro can take a simple PowerPoint or PDF and turn it into an interactive show, aimed at broadcasters, corporate users, house of worship, education and live events.

The system only requires a camera and is compatible with the Unreal Engine for photorealistic rendering.

Advertisement

Edison Pro is available with pricing from €8,350, including hardware and software.