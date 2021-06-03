Ross Video acquires Primestream

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Primestream, the MAM solutions provider, has been acquired by Ross Video.

The terms of the deal were not announced but Ross Video expects to retain a majority of the current Primestream staff.

“We are extremely proud of what we have achieved here at Primestream, from both a solutions development and customer engagement perspective. We have built an exceptional team that’s very customer-centric in approach. In joining Ross, we are joining a like-minded group that will help us reach new international markets, scale much more effectively and realize our aspirations,” said Claudio Lisman, Primestream’s CEO.

“Ross is unique in the live production space, not just because of the depth of our product portfolio, but the emphasis we have consistently placed on solving customer problems, regardless of the technology platform in use. Acquisitions have played an important role in our success and this acquisition – our largest to date – will be no exception, I’m sure. The combination of Primestream MAM and media tools plus our world leading automation, graphics, and powerful newsroom computer system tools is extremely enticing and will provide customers with a truly world-class, end-to-end integrated Media Asset Management solution,” said David Ross.