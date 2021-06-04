Ross Video adds facial tracking system for broadcast studio cameras

Ross Video has announced “Vision[Ai]ry,” a new artificial intelligence-based facial tracking system for broadcast studio cameras.

The system uses facial positions to drive the pan, tilt and zoom axes of the robotic camera system to maintain the desired framing of the face or faces in the image.

Ross Video notes this eliminates the need for a camera operator to manually adjust for the position of the subject in the image.

Key features include:

Consistent Framing – Vision[Ai]ry Ft reduces the burden on camera operators by removing the need for manual correction of camera positions to compensate for day-to-day variations in talent seating position, posture and height.

Hands-Free Camera Workflow – Framing settings can be saved to templates that can be automatically recalled with robotic presets to provide a hands-free camera workflow when combined with production automation solutions such as OverDrive from Ross.

Consistent, High-Quality Tracking – Improved quality and consistency thanks to the automatic tracking of the studio talents’ on-air movements, providing consistently well-framed images at all times.

Ross notes the system can recognize a diverse set of race, gender and age data, and can accurately identify and locate faces as long as at least 50% is visible in the image.

In addition, damping and deadband settings enable the user to tailor the system to the talent in order to maintain optimal framing and tracking while eliminating undesirable movement and overshoot.