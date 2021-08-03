BMG Production Music adds premium label from composer Alan Lazar

BMG Production Music has added a new label focused on a roster of A-list talent, curated by composer Alan Lazar.

Luminary Scores is to release 60 albums over the next year with an initial release of 15 production music albums ranging from spy and heists to exploration and swagger.

Joining Lazar are composers Nathan Barr, Jeff Cardoni, Sherri Chung, Ben Decter, Matt Koskenmaki, Richard Marvin, Tony Morales, Blake Neely, Nicholas Pike and Edward Rogers.

Lazar is known for his work on “An American Crime” and “Sex and the City,” along with BBC and National Geographic shows “Natural World” and “Swamp of the Baboons.”

Each Luminary Scores album is arranged by theme to allow for easy search.

“When I watch films and TV shows, the score is what animates me the most. So much of the emotional impact of stories come from the scores communicating as the language of emotion, tapping into the deep-felt parts of the human vision. A fantastic score can elevate any story, so with Luminary Scores I’m proud to present a best-in-class open treasure chest to be utilized and enjoyed,” said Lazar.

“Alan’s talent, knowledge and network in this space is exceptional. Through this collaboration, BMGPM’s repertoire is bolstered on a whole new level, expanding the choice of music solutions with access to premium score music from some of the best composers in this realm that have an intuition for crafting moments that seamlessly connect story, pace, plot, and character,” said John Clifford, EVP & global managing director at BMGPM.

“At BMGPM, we support composer talent – from undiscovered artists to established experts – and have a unique opportunity in the production music industry to come together as one team of ’Hidden Hit Makers’. We work behind the scenes to deliver a diverse selection of music that our clients and their audiences will connect with. We look forward to developing the Luminary Scores series with Alan, and attracting more exceptional talent from the international film and TV composer community to our roster,” said Dan Pounder, EVP & commercial director at BMGPM.