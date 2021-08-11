Pac-12 Networks debuts rebrand inspired by nature

Pac-12 Networks, the home of the Pac-12 Conference, is set to roll out a total network rebrand ahead of the 2021 football season.

From Troika, the multi-platform redesign highlights the natural surroundings of the member universities, working in stylized video and animation effects to tell the “unique regionality” of the conference.

The design follows the trend away from glossy, extruded 3D in favor of bold typography, generous use of darkness with a few pops of color.

“The rebrand takes advantage of these western states’ abundant natural beauty, highlighting the power of nature in motion to showcase the bold, energetic and forward-looking culture of the Pac-12 and the Western region,” notes Troika in a release about the new look.

The look will be seen on linear and digital platforms for Pac-12 Networks including on the national broadcast network, on digital, social, in-stadium and in out-of-home advertising.

“As Pac-12 Networks has grown and expanded to offer a wide range of live and on-demand content for various platforms, we saw the need to unify the brand and establish consistency across the board,” said Brandon Bautista, Pac-12 Networks’ creative director.

“With the help of Troika and our talented creative team, we are proud to unveil this new look that celebrates the unique natural landscapes surrounding our conference footprint, making it the foundation of our brand system.”

Deliverables include:

Brand strategy, including positioning, personality and brand essence

On-air Network IDs, live event packaging, show packaging, unique school-by-school brand and player assets

Brand tool kits to unite the brand across every touchpoint

Image spots to announce the new brand both on Network and everywhere the Pac-12 plays

Imagery from all of the regions in which the Pac-12 lives – ocean, desert, forest and mountains

“From a creative perspective, this was a breakthrough opportunity that we found to be incredibly inspiring,” said Aaron Sapiro of Troika.

“As a company born on the West Coast it was a privilege to bring to life all that makes this part of the country special. Sport has the power to unite, and we were excited by the Pac-12’s vision to merge sport with nature and kickoff a fresh new era.”

Pac-12 Networks launched in 2012 and is based in San Fransisco. The network last saw major graphic updates in 2017 when a new football and multi-sport package went live.