Tampa Bay promo looks to future with sense of hope

By Michael P. Hill

WFLA, the Nexstar owned NBC affiliate in Tampa, Florida, has blended the optimism of moving forward to create a promo that focuses on the community is serves.

WFLA News Channel 8 Studio

Nexstar’s WFLA debuts set stocked with technology and views of Tampa

“Tampa Bay: Your community on the rise,” starts the voiceover from anchor Keith Cate.

The promo, which was created by the station’s in house creative team, pays tribute to local “innovators,” “difference makers” and “champions” who appear on screen while blending in talent shots from both on the field and on the station’s set that was installed in August 2020.

“It feels good to be home. So keep reaching for new heights, Tampa Bay, and as we all move forward together, NewsChannel 8 will always be on your side,” Cate finishes, referencing the station’s slogan.

