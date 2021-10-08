Fox marks 25 years with glittery bug, promos

Fox News Channel is marking its 25th anniversary in October 2021 with a series of promos featuring talent and a modified on air bug.

The right leaning network modified its boxy logo to feature a “25” in the center of the blue box that normally reads “Fox News.”

Meanwhile, the searchlight accents on the far left serve as a sweeping animated effect to switch between the two looks. The red bar below, which rotates between the time and the word “channel” switches to read “Years” when the “25” is displayed.

The network has also developed an animated bump that features the light accents and a flurry of thumbnails from its history that gradually transform into the logo along with an upbeat musical cue.

For these instances, the number “25” appears only after a quick count up from “1” in the same space. A glittery effect is applied to the look as well.

In addition, the network is rotating through a series of promos of prominent personalities sharing their memories from their time at Fox.

The spots feature a fullscreen graphic with a name badge look and also include microtext-style accents with names and designators such as which control room or studio is being shown on screen.