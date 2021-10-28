Dalet unveils Dalet Pyramid, a unified news operations platform

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Dalet has unveiled Dalet Pyramid, what it’s calling a “natural evolution” for users of Dalet Galaxy. Dalet Pyramid is designed for both digital-first and linear news production workflows and is cloud-native, enabling a collaborative storytelling approach to production and distribution.

“Dalet Pyramid builds on Dalet’s Unified News Operations where planning, content creation, asset and resource management, playout and multiplatform distribution have been combined into a single platform that enables production of fast-breaking, digital and live news, current affairs shows, and more,” said Raoul Cospen of Dalet in a release.

“The new agile architecture design facilitates collaboration at story-level with the industry’s first Storytelling 360 approach and enables a truly virtual newsroom. Just like all Dalet offerings, Dalet Pyramid is a cloud-agnostic solution that supports multiple cloud providers, including industry leader Amazon Web Services. It can also run in virtualized environments, offering unprecedented mobility that supports the industry’s continued pivot to solutions designed to support remote productions.”

Dalet Pyramid can tackle all steps of the news ecosystem including planning, distribution and playout, with tight integration with products for asset management and orchestration including:

Dalet Media Cortex: A standard offering at entry-level within Dalet Pyramid, this AI solution provides a variety of speech-to-text features, including assisted captioning and translation, with innovative services that automatically index or recommend content to news professionals and storytellers.

Robust APIs and Panel Support: Such as Dalet Xtend for Adobe Creative Cloud, enable extensive custom integrations, allowing customers to tailor their workflows according to their needs.

Dalet Pyramid is available on-premise, in the cloud or a hybrid of both, with support for multiple cloud vendors including AWS.

“The agility of the Dalet Pyramid architecture and inherent benefits of SaaS enable customers to rationalize their productions across the entire operation and dramatically increase user productivity everywhere, reducing the overall TCO of the platform,” said Cospen.

“Combined with its digital-first and Storytelling 360 workflow capabilities, the solution will help transform the business of news production, setting a new bar for operational standards and efficiencies while opening doors to new revenue opportunities thanks to stronger digital and OTT workflows.”