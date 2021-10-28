Samsung provides LED display tech for Sportsnet’s new studios

Sportsnet recently unveiled a brand new interactive and immersive studio for “Hockey Night in Canada” and national NHL on Sportsnet broadcasts, which features display technology from Samsung.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sportsnet and help deliver an immersive experience for fans as part of the network’s new broadcast studio,” said Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Taking sports broadcast technology to the next level, our innovative display technology will provide Sportsnet Studios with premium picture quality, versatile design and robust reliability to captivate and engage viewers.”

Located at the Rogers Campus in Toronto, Sportsnet Studios is a complete facility for the network and will serve hockey coverage from pre-game to overtime.

Samsung IER-series LED Displays make up 13 dynamic video walls across two studios, providing a stunning large-scale viewing experience that allows for reimagined storytelling. Great for play-by-plays and game highlights, the displays combine innovative video processing technologies with High Dynamic Range (HDR) picture refinement, showcasing clear, high-quality content.

Procured, installed and commissioned by technology solutions provider Diversified, Samsung QHR and QMT series displays contribute to Sportsnet Studios’ versatile, interactive and future-forward environment.

Shootouts and breakaways are exciting to watch with UHD-level picture quality and ultra high-definition 4K resolution, creating sharp, lifelike images.

“Sportsnet Studios offers the state-of-the-art technology and display versatility that allows our creative teams to deliver immersive and innovative content for Canadian sports fans,” said Pierre Fortin, VP Media Technology & Innovation, Rogers Sports & Media.

“In addition to providing unique storytelling perspectives for our viewers, Sportsnet Studios’ extensive displays open up countless opportunities for the network’s advertisers to activate in-broadcast and collaborate with Sportsnet’s content creators. We truly thank Samsung and all the world-class vendors involved in bringing our vision of Sportsnet Studios into reality.”