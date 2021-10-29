Vizrt adds virtual studio-in-a-box to lineup

Vizrt has launched a fully-equipped, virtual studio-in-a-box solution, XR Set Express.

XR Set Express comes with pre-configured and pre-calibrated features enabling quick setup and instantaneous use.

Features include:

A fully functional scene, ready to produce with

Viz Arc control surface

A Panasonic UE100 PTZ

Pre-configured hardware and software

Pre-calibrated lens and additional simplified lens settings

“XR Set Express ​​removes the operational complexity that a virtual studio can represent. We created XR Set Express to provide our world class Virtual Studio technology for organizations aiming for a great value, easy-to-operate system without compromising the quality of the production,” said Daniel Url of Vizrt.

XR Set Express leverages Vizrt’s Virtual Studio capabilities alongside the connected workflows of NDI, the versatile leading IP-video standard.

NDI is used to enable video, tracking data and full control of the Panasonic UE100 PTZ camera through a single cable connection. Viz Arc provides intuitive and flexible control for studio setup and configuration. Positioning of graphics, studio customization, auto-setting of the best keyer on the market, presetting desired camera positions and much more is now accomplished within a few clicks. The addition of a fully functional virtual scene, with its three main areas and pre-built AR graphics, provides users the ability to hit the ground running to tell engaging visual stories from day one.

XR Set Express’ built-in flexibility allows users to still run any virtual studio created, in-house. XR Set Express is part of the Extended Reality Suite, also available via Flexible Access, making world-class broadcast technology available to all organizations.