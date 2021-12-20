Lexington Fox affiliate teasing upcoming changes

Fox 56 News, WDKY, is teasing a series of changes set to debut on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

The updates include the launch of additional news programming, including four hours of morning news, along with a new 6:30 p.m. newscast.

The station’s logo, set and motion graphics will also see updates.

Currently, the station uses the Sinclair Broadcast Group standard graphics package with a red and blue color scheme. The new branding is teasing a complete change to a blue and green palette.

Sinclair acquired WDKY in 1996 from Perry Sook’s Superior Communications. Sook went on to found Nexstar Media Group, which acquired WDKY following Sinclair’s failed acquisition of Tribune Media.

Of interesting note, WDKY was the first station acquired by Sook under the Superior banner in 1992.