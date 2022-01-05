Peacock to include all NBCUniversal coverage from 2022 Winter Olympics

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Peacock will again be the streaming home of the Olympics in the United States, offering live streams of NBCUniversal’s coverage along with feeds from the various venues.

Peacock will include live action and catch-up on-demand viewing with premium tier customers able to watch the Opening and Closing Ceremonies from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The premium tier is available for $5 a month or $10 for an ad-free experience with some broadband services, such as Comcast Xfinity, providing access at no additional charge.

NBC’s primetime coverage and replays of competitions will be available immediately upon conclusion, NBCUniversal notes along with exclusive daily studio programming and other key event coverage.

Peacock was originally slated to launch alongside the 2020 Summer Olympics, however, following their postponement to summer 2021, NBCUniversal opted to soft launch the streaming service in April 2020.

The first Olympics on Peacock, however, received criticism from viewers and observers for how hard it was to watch actual events, along with challenges presented by the app’s interface.

NBCUniversal notes the changes for 2022 make it easier for the United States audience to have an “easy-to-use” viewing hub “where not a single moment, live or on-demand, will be missed.”

The games from Beijing begin in early February with NBC yet to announce many key coverage details following the closure of its NBCSN cable channel.