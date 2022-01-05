Telemetrics adds ‘intelligent’ power supply for robotic camera systems

Telemetrics has introduced a new multi-function “intelligent” power supply unit for its robotic camera control systems.

The PS-RM2-48 includes a small LCD display for status diagnostics and Ethernet connectivity, allowing users to monitor the PSU remotely within the feature-rich software of the Telemetrics RCCP-2A control panel.

Unlike other power supplies on the market, the 2RU PS-RM2-48 also provides reliable and safe DC power for cameras, lenses, prompters, confidence monitors and fiber adapters.

This is important as AC extension cords running across the floor, used regularly by competing systems, present a hazard to the crew. This use of low-voltage DC power also complies with the latest safe working directives in Europe and elsewhere.

“The new PSU does things no other power supply can do and helps robotic camera users be more efficient with their power usage,” said Michael Cuomo, VP at Telemetrics.

“It’s also great for studio applications that have multiple Telemetrics robotic camera control system operating at the same time. Now, with this new PSU, users can power all of the components with a single device. Therefore, it’s easier to use, takes up less rack space and is more fully featured than any other PSU for robotic camera systems on the market today.”

The compact PS-RM2-48 measures 19 inches in a 2U chassis. It also includes Ethernet connectivity, giving users the ability to control and monitor the power supply remotely. This also serves as a safety feature because now users can monitor the power that’s being drawn from the power supply.

With Real-Time Network Monitoring and a lot more power than previous power supplies, the new PS-RM2-48 can be used to remotely turn robotic camera components on and off. In the past, a Telemetrics OmniGlide Robotic Roving Platform would require three or four standard power supplies (one for the rover, the Televator, and pan/tilt head).

The new PS-RM2-48 power supply comes in several versions and begin shipping in 2022.