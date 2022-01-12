ARRI expands Orbiter lineup with new accessories, docking ring

ARRI is expanding its accessory range for the Orbiter LED luminaire with the introduction of the Orbiter Docking Ring, the new Orbiter Bag-o-Light, Orbiter Glass Cover, and Orbiter Dome Mini.

Orbiter Docking Ring

The Orbiter Docking Ring is an accessory enhancement which expands the lighting designers’ and DP’s toolbox even further. With its unique Quick Lighting Mount (QLM) system and the large number of different optical lighting accessories from ARRI, the Orbiter is already one of the industries’ most versatile luminaire. By enabling the Orbiter to accept various industry standard, third-party optics, the new Docking Ring enlarges the fixture’s application possibilities.

This new accessory gives a second life to already-owned equipment. Since the Docking Ring allows the Orbiter to be compatible with third-party equipment, it helps to minimize new investments. The optical design of the Orbiter Docking Ring boosts the performance of older tools in output, optical performance, and homogeneity. Now, users can apply their already-owned optics on the Orbiter as an alternative to ARRI optics while still benefiting from the quality and power of ARRI lighting. A manageable investment that will have a big impact on additional versatility.

The adapter connects effortlessly and without any additional tools onto the QLM of every Orbiter. The Docking Ring is automatically recognized by the luminaire and also the light output is automatically adjusted for ultimate performance. Attaching third-party optics can also be done simply and swiftly without any tools required. Due to the built-in automatic, low-noise cooling fan, the use of third-party optics is also safe.

The tool allows the attachment of wide range compatible optics from various manufacturers including projection optics, Fresnel, and Cyc-optics— up to a weight of 7.9 kg / 17.4 lbs. The Docking Ring itself is lightweight (~ 1 kg / 2.2 lbs.) and very compact (246 mm x 225 mm x 86 mm / 9.7 in x 8.9 in x 3.4 in), which makes transport easy. The Docking Ring is available in black. It is only needed for attaching third-party optics and not necessary when applying ARRI optics and accessories.

The Orbiter Docking Ring is a great possibility for rentals to provide even more diversity to their customers. Also, theatres, productions, photographers and many more users can experience a state-of-the-art light engine, while benefiting from this innovation as they can now use the tunable LED fixture with a wide range of already owned optics in addition to ARRI optics.

Orbiter Bag-o-Light

Creating pleasing, soft, and almost shadow-free illumination is now also possible with the Orbiter Bag-o-Light. This accessory, looking like a huge tube, can be attached to Orbiter’s 15° Open Face optic and is a great tool for close-up applications in motion picture and photography. When this accessory is inflated, it is 2 m long with a diameter of 22 cm and weighs less than 0.86 kg / 1.89 lbs. It transforms the light output from the standard 15° ARRI Open Face optic on the Orbiter into beautiful soft light.

Orbiter Glass Cover

The Orbiter Glass Cover is a small, compact, and lightweight optical accessory. With its ultra-translucent glass, the Glass Cover allows for full, unrestricted light output without impacting color temperature or quality. It is ideal for near distance applications with limited available space where much light is needed. The QLM, already integrated in Orbiter, allows for the optic to be mounted effortlessly. Additionally, the Glass Cover simultaneously protects the Orbiter’s light engine and can be used instead of the transport cap cover.

Orbiter Dome Mini

The Orbiter Dome Mini provides great quality omnidirectional light at a high intensity. Compared to the Dome optic, the Dome Mini is a compact version and therefore smaller and lighter. Its highly translucent material keeps the light output loss to a minimum compared to the usually larger, cloth-based domes. The light it produces is great for near distance applications with limited available space. The QLM in Orbiter allows for quick and easy attachment of the Dome Mini.