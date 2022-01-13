Vitec acquires Audix, enhances audio division

Vitec Imaging Solutions, a division of The Vitec Group, has acquired audio manufacture Audix.

Audix, based in Portland, Oregon, is a microphone brand for studio and live performance audio. The brand focuses on premium, professional vocal and instrument microphones, designed for studio, commercial and live applications, with cutting-edge audio technology designed and manufactured in the US.

As part of the Vitec family, the Audix team and facility in Oregon will become Vitec Imaging Solutions’ Audio R&D Centre of Excellence, enabling the acceleration of in-house microphone product design, development and manufacturing across all Vitec audio brands such as Joby and Rycote.

“Audix is the perfect addition to our existing audio range, in a high-tech, growing category,” said Marco Pezzana of Vitec Imaging Solutions.

“The brand will significantly increase our total addressable market, advance our audio technology capabilities and, most importantly, bring great people with intimate knowledge of the audio industry, who will be a real asset to the company and enable us to accelerate the delivery of Vitec’s audio strategy and delight the content creator community with easy to use, high fidelity audio capture solutions.”

With the acquisition of Audix, Vitec’s audio capture strategy is now structured around three core brands, including:

Audix

Under the global umbrella of Vitec Imaging Solutions, Vitec will add sales, marketing and e-commerce capabilities to develop the iconic US brand worldwide, while maintaining its high level of innovation, with a primary focus on fast-growing wireless applications. Audix will open its vertically integrated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in the US to the rest of Vitec’s audio brands, ensuring the innovation is applied across our whole audio portfolio to the benefit of all Vitec brands’ users.

Rycote

The Rycote brand is dedicated to the broadcast and production segment where it’s trusted by professionals for market-leading windshields, shock mounts and handling protection systems. While Rycote windshields and mounts will continue to be made in the UK, Rycote’s broadcast microphones will benefit from the additional manufacturing facilities in the US. This will enable us to extend the range, further enhance product performance and better serve the US market.

Joby

The Joby brand is our largest volume offering, servicing the 40 million monetizing social media influencers for whom great audio quality is a critical component of their success. The Joby microphone range is expanding later this month with exciting new additions including professional on-camera mics and innovative solutions for podcasters and gamers. Going forward, the development of Joby microphones will move to the US to accelerate the innovation process in the largest content creator market.