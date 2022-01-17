Rycote introduces shotgun microphones
Rycote, a Vitec Group brand, has introduced two hyper cardioid shotgun microphones intended for broadcast applications.
Rycote is traditionally known as a manufacture of high-quality mounts and windshields.
The HC-22 features a hyper cardioid pick-up pattern and is phantom powered at 24-48V, coming in at 8.7″ long and weighing 3.5 oz. The microphone uses a 6.3″ interference tube and frequency range of 50 Hz to 20 kHz.
Rycote notes condenser capsule also features RF shielding to reduce interference and noise.
HC-15, meanwhile, is a shorter version of the HC-22, coming in at 6.1″ with a 3.7″ interference tube. The HC-15 weighs 3.2 oz and can run on full 48V phantom power or at 24V with lowered SPL handling capabilities. This shotgun also includes a frequency range of 50 Hz to 20 kHz.
Both are available now for $799 and $779 USD, respectively.
