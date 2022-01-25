‘Red & Blue’ showcases political sides in updated on air look

Along with a global revamp of its streaming network name, set and graphics, its politics program “Red & Blue” debuted a new look Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

“Red & Blue” has aired on the streamer since 2017, when it was still under its old name, CBSN, so the show itself isn’t new, but it’s gotten a significant update to its graphics along with taking advantage of the newly updated Studio 57 at the CBS Broadcast Center.

Like the entire CBS News Streaming Network (commonly referred to as just CBS News), the show now features graphics inspired by the “deconstructed eye” look that CBS as a whole started using in 2020.

Playing on the dichotomy of the “red” and “blue” sides of the political spectrum, the show’s open uses side-to-side animation, often with the CBS eye as the center point, to drive home that point visually.

The open also features Washington, D.C. and political imagery.

The show appears to have mostly shed its “R&B” shorthand icon.

For anchor backgrounds, red, white and blue elements inspired by the shapes found in the CBS eye abound, along with start accents, which mostly take the place of the hashmarks and arrow elements the network uses in its other looks, including as a border element.

Like other CBS News streaming shows including morning offering “CBS News Mornings,” “Red & Blue” now uses circular OTS graphics shown on the video wall behind anchors.

It also makes use of the “video on video” shooting technique with voiceovers and teases, showing fullscreen graphics on the smaller in studio video walls, with a curved line and stars providing a visual nod to the network’s overall look.