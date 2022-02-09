Fox Weather adds streaming platforms, diginets in select markets with more to come

Fox Weather has expanded its distribution to a variety of streaming services and platforms as well as diginet channels in select markets.

The service, which launched in October 2021, was initially available at FoxWeather.com and through the Fox Weather app.

However, the stream, which is free and ad supported, has been rolling out on YouTube TV, Amazon Fire TV, The Roku Channel, FuboTV and Xumo.

In addition, Fox owned television stations in New York, Seattle and San Fransisco are now carrying the service on over the air digital subchannels, with the remaining 14 markets to come later.

In addition, Fox owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Dallas, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle, Phoenix, Minneapolis and Orlando will also carry a one hour simulcast of the Fox Weather feed on weekdays and a two hour one on weekends.

Fox Weather’s programming originates from New York City with network level talent presenting forecasts.

Unlike The Weather Channel and AccuWeather Network, the service doesn’t offer a way to insert local weather forecast, maps and other information, though it does feature a variety of looks at regional outlooks and coverage of severe weather that pops up across the U.S.

The network already has the advantage of having full fledged weather departments with meteorologists and forecasters on duty in most of its markets, but hasn’t made any move to leverage those resources to provide more localized weathercasts.

Fox Weather features a linear schedule that splits the day into major dayparts. An overnight feed called “Night Light” airs talent-less full screen animations of weather information.

Fox hasn’t released any viewership data on the service so far.