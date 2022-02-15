Latest NDI standard offers updated quality and lower latency

NDI, part of the Vizrt Group, has announced a new version of its NDI format, NDI|HX 3.

NDI|HX 3 can be selected as an option for better video with reduced latency – using a fraction of the bandwidth of NDI high bandwidth. NDI|HX 3 is an option for manufacturers and developers to magnify flexibility, without the need to change or upgrade hardware, the company notes.

NDI|HX 3 gives the option to deliver low latency transmission with reduced bandwidth, while maintaining the visually lossless standards NDI users demand; allowing users to deliver broadcast-quality video in any setting without the need to upgrade their equipment.

“The diverse ways in which NDI partners and users apply the standard, integrating it into countless workflows, products and projects never cease to amaze us. To keep up with the demand from the market in leveraging NDI technology, and to enable limitless content creation for any user, our team is committed to consistent innovation to push the boundaries of moving video. NDI|HX 3 is a shining example of that commitment as it strikes the perfect balance of quality and efficiency with zero compromises to set a new standard in visual storytelling,” said Michael Namatinia, President, NDI.