Fox Weather adding Orlando bureau at WOFL

Fox Weather, which launched in October 2021, is in expansion mode.

The network was recently added to multiple Fox-owned stations as a digital subchannel and is now adding a bureau in Orlando at WOFL, Fox 35.

Inside WOFL’s facility, a new state-of-the-art studio – dubbed the Fox Weather Center – is being developed which will undoubtedly serve hurricane season and beyond with immersive graphics and touchscreen monitors to aid in tracking key weather events.

The Fox Weather Center joins Studio W, branded as the “sky dome,” at Fox’s New York City headquarters.

The network notes the new location will lead breaking news coverage of tropical storms and hurricane season and will tap into Fox’s Central Florida Doppler radar systems and Fox 13’s Tropical Storm Center in Tampa Bay.

“As we continue to build Fox Weather into a premier service, we felt it was imperative to have the Fox Weather Center in Florida, enabling us to cover tropical storms and severe weather systems impacting the eastern seaboard. Fox 35 Orlando has been a leader in forecasting and this new bureau ensures our service will be well positioned to cover hurricane season 2022 and beyond,” said Sharri Berg, president of Fox Weather.

Katie Garner and Kelly Costa will serve as the primary meteorologists at the bureau.