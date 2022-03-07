Avid pens open letter of support for Ukraine, ceases sales and support in country

Avid has published an open letter in support of Ukraine and has announced it will end all sales and support in both Russia and Belarus.

The company, which powers broadcasters around the globe with a full slate of solutions, has also been working to assist its Ukrainian staffers and contractors and their families.

One of the stated goals for ending sales and support is to target state owned and state run media companies from spreading “propaganda and disinformation.”

The company joins a growing number of ones in both the broadcast industry and beyond that are halting sales, imports and support within Russia.

The full text in the open letter is below: