Disguise acquires Polygon Labs

Digital storytelling platform and extended reality developer Disguise has acquired Polygon Labs, a broadcast data and content visualization platform.

Through its suite of software solutions and creative services, Polygon Labs offers a powerful cloud native platform and turnkey services that have been trusted by leading broadcasters such as TUDN, CNN, Univision, The Weather Channel and TV Globo.

Polygon Labs dynamically controls and delivers high end Unreal Engine graphics with real-time data visualization via their cloud or on premise solutions for some of the highest profile broadcast events including the U.S. elections, Olympics and FIFA World Cup.

By adding Polygon Labs to its workflow, Disguise will build integrations that enable xR studios to have access to a wider range of broadcast workflows which empower remote production and cloud-based collaboration. Users of both Disguise and Polygon Labs will be able to benefit from graphics workflows running fully native Unreal Engine, as well as extended design and production capability for graphics.

In the months to come, Disguise and Polygon Labs will be working closely together to build out an integrated workflow for users across both platforms.

In the near future, users can expect to achieve unified cloud based data aggregation and graphics control that allow easy integration of broadcast workflows, as well as extended design capabilities for the creation, management and control of augmented reality, virtual background graphics and realtime animations for xR stages.

A new Disguise New York office and xR stage is planned to open later in 2022 where the Polygon team will be joining the Disguise east coast team.