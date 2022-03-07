Ross Video stops shipping to Russia, halts support in country

Ross Video has halted all shipments to Russia and severed support for its products already in the country.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As a company, we rarely comment on geopolitical affairs. However, we are compelled to support the Ukrainian people and their remarkable efforts to defend their homeland,” says David Ross, CEO Ross Video, in a statement. “Like hundreds of thousands of other Canadians, I am proud of my Ukrainian heritage. I simply cannot sit idly by while President Putin’s forces attack cities, civilians, and democracy itself.”

Ross is also making a $100,000 donation in support of humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

“I encourage other Canadian business leaders and anyone who has the means to condemn this invasion and to provide meaningful financial support to Ukraine. Together, we can make a difference and send a strong message to President Putin and those still supporting him,” added Ross.