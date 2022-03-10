CBS Chicago migrates to new URL, website look

Following flagship CBS owned station WCBS, the network’s station in Chicago has followed suit and migrated to a new site design and URL.

Windy City station WBBM started redirecting visitors to cbsnews.com/chicago and switched over to the darker, design used by both CBS News‘ network level presence as well as WCBS at cbsnews.com/newyork.

The domain cbschicago.com continues to function, redirecting to the subdirectory on the cbsnews.com domain. CBS did not appear to snap up cbsnewschicago.com, however, as it leads to a parked domain page with ads. Like WCBS, WBBM is no longer using a subdomain under the cbslocal.com one.

The move is part of an overall brand unification effort that involves dropping the CBSN name for the 24 hour streaming news network and regional streaming services under the CBS News name.

CBS owned stations have also started using co-branded opens for newscasts that simulcast on their airwaves and their streamer.

“As we continue to unify CBS News and Stations, we are providing clarity to our customers in the spaces they engage us … You will see us doing the same thing with our other local websites in the near future,” a CBS spokesperson said in an email to NewscastStudio in February 2022 when WCBS made the switch.