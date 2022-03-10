MSNBC launching dedicated hub on Peacock

MSNBC will expand its premier programming, specials and documentaries within a new dedicated hub on Peacock, providing select programming to premium subscribers for the first time without a pay TV subscription.

“We are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever they are and however they choose to consume content,” said MSNBC President Rashida Jones in a statement. “As MSNBC has the most loyal viewers on cable news, our streaming expansion will further strengthen our portfolio 24 hours a day, seven days a week on all platforms.”

In early spring, the MSNBC hub on Peacock will feature the best of the network’s programming including episodes of “Morning Joe,” “Deadline: White House,” “The Beat with Ari Melber,” “The ReidOut,” “All In with Chris Hayes” and MSNBC’s weekend perspective programming, all streaming on-demand the next day.

Cable back streamers are generally not able to include material from primary feeds live due to agreements with cable carriers and often wait 24 hours or so before making such content available on demand.

Currently, Fox’s streaming service Fox Nation includes on demand versions of its primetime shows the next day, while CNN+ is slated to offer on demand versions of select programming via its upcoming streamer CNN+ to viewers who authenticate with a pay TV account.

ABC News Live features repeats of select ABC News shows as well as “best of” highlights from others repackaged as original content, though this is often pre-empted for live coverage produced separately from the ABC network feed.

MSNBC is also planning specials with top hosts including Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Trymaine Lee and others later this year and streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The MSNBC hub will also feature all documentaries from MSNBC Films.

MSNBC is also expanding its current offering of original shows on Peacock.

As previously announced, seasoned political strategist Symone Sanders and longtime MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Katie Phang are set to debut their respective daily programs on Peacock and MSNBC this spring. These original voices will join the dynamic lineup of MSNBC streaming including Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin’s programs on Peacock.

“The MSNBC hub on Peacock will continue to expand Peacock’s robust news offering and add more value for Premium subscribers,” said Peacock President Kelly Campbell. “MSNBC programming provides valuable perspective that builds upon Peacock’s commitment to bring consumers timely and topical programming from a wide range of voices.”

The new MSNBC hub on Peacock is available to premium subscribers and builds upon NBCU News Group’s established streaming offerings. The plan costs $4.99 per month.

Under Chairman Cesar Conde, NBCU News Group initiated significant investments to accelerate its streaming programming and platforms, adding hundreds of new jobs and several new live hours of original shows across NBC News Now and Today All Day, both of which will remain available to viewers at no cost and all also available on Peacock.

Peacock’s growing news programming includes the new MSNBC hub as well as live and on-demand channels including NBC News Now, Sky News, Today All Day, NBC LX, Telemundo Al Día, and Dateline 24/7 as well as live and on-demand local NBC station coverage including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., San Diego and Connecticut.

It also includes full episodes on-demand of “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” and “Noticias Telemundo” and the largest Dateline streaming library.