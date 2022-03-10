NAB Show 2022: JVC to show new PTZ cameras plus 500 and 900 Series

JVC Professional Video will feature its Connected Cam ENG camera solutions at the 2022 NAB Show.

Being shown in-person for the first time are the brand’s new KY-PZ400N 4K PTZ and KY-PZ200/N HD PTZ cameras, along with the popular GY-HC500 4K handheld camcorder and GY-HC900 2/3-inch ENG/studio camera.

“After a much-anticipated three years, we are excited to once again join our industry colleagues at the NAB Show,” said Edgar Shane of JVC. “We look forward to showcasing our latest cameras, including our PTZ, 500 Series and 900 Series Connected Cams. These acquisition solutions fit perfectly into any workflow and are designed for streamlined and efficient REMI applications.”

The brand’s PTZ cameras will make their trade show debut as JVC’s newest remote production solutions. Ideal for sports, concerts, and other live event productions, these cameras provide new creative streaming possibilities for the ever-evolving remote media landscape.

All models integrate SRT video transport featuring enhanced error correction resilient to internet congestion, packet loss and high jitter. State-of-the-art HEVC encoding maintains SDI video quality while sending video over the internet at reduced data rates. Each stream includes Vertical Integral Timecode (VITC) synchronized to Network Time Protocol (NTP) for remote, multi-camera synchronization in a live production.

In addition to the PTZs, JVC is also showcasing its renowned camcorders ― the GY-HC900 and GY-HC500.