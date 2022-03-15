‘Daily Show’ moving back to old studio, bringing back audience

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” is set to return to its former studio in April, according to Deadline.

“Daily” stopped using its studio on March 12, 2020, as the first waves of the coronavirus pandemic hit New York City. The program, like many others at the time, pivoted to Noah’s living room with updated titling “The Daily Social Distancing Show.”

In September 2021, the program returned to a studio for the first time since the start of the pandemic, taking up residence at 1515 Broadway inside ViacomCBS’ headquarters, where “CBS Mornings” also originates.

Using a small studio with limited space, the show was lacking much of the energy of the former setup with display technology helping bring in remote guests.

The former “Daily Show” studio at 733 11th Avenue, known as NEP Studio 52, was utilized for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth” hosted by Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey starting in September.

“Tha God’s Honest Truth” used most of the same footprint as the old “Daily Show” set, however, no audience was present for tapings.

Ahead of its second season, “Tha God’s Honest Truth” is relocating to Hell’s Kitchen and returning Studio 52 back to “The Daily Show.”