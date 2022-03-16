Allen Media’s HBCU Go inks deal with Southwestern Athletic Conference

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group free streaming platform HBCU Go has signed a multiyear partnership Southwestern Athletic Conference.

HBCU Go provides coverage of sport events at many of the U.S.’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The SWAC partnership grants HBCU Go cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay per view rights to premier NCAA Division I HBCU conference sporting events.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, HBCU Go will begin distributing programming for the SWAC across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball and Olympic sports. The partnership will include live coverage of over 2,000 SWAC games and events. Some of these games and events will also air on AMG’s free-streaming digital platforms The Grio, Local Now and Sports.tv.

“Some of the world’s greatest athletes have come from, and continue to play and coach for, these excellent Historically Black Colleges and Universities. These HBCUs will continue to deliver historic events such as sports icon and coach Deion Sanders signing the number one overall prospect in the class of 2022 — five-star cornerback Travis Hunter — making this a truly amazing league,” said Allen in a statement. “I appreciate SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland for partnering with us to deliver over 2,000 sporting events and engaging content on every device 24/7 worldwide.”

“We’re extremely excited to partner with the Allen Media Group and HBCU GO,” said McClelland in the statement. “This partnership will be a game changer for our league along with the 12 member institutions that we serve. The ability to showcase our sports programs across such a wide variety of multimedia and digital platforms will undoubtedly take SWAC sports programming to the next level while providing our fans and supporters with unprecedented access to SWAC events in all the sports that our league currently offers.”