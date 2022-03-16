NAB Show updates health and safety guidelines for 2022 event

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Ahead of the 2022 NAB Show in April, the National Association of Broadcasters has updated its health and safety guidelines for event attendees.

Proof and COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result is still required for all attendees and exhibitors at the show.

However, the show has removed the mask mandate, instead switching to a mask-recommended policy. On its health and safety page, NAB Show specifically recommends N95, K95, KN95, disposable surgical masks or cloth masks.

NAB has yet to announce how event attendees can submit proof of vaccination status or negative test results, with details expected in the coming weeks.

The Las Vegas Convention Center continues to follow other health and safety protocols including increased cleanings and disinfection, social distancing in meeting rooms and show floor theatres and offering hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue.

The show notes it is continuing to monitor the recommendations of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Nevada and Clark County.

