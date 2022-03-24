América Televisión, Canal N select Dalet for unified news operations solution

Dalet has announced that América Televisión and Canal N channels, owned by Plural TV Group, have invested in the Dalet Unified News Operations solution powered by Dalet Galaxy Five to consolidate news production and distribution programming for both channels under one system that fully supports personnel working in the newsroom, from home and out in the field.

Based in Lima, Peru, América Televisión offers a wide range of programming from thematic talk shows, to reality programming and general news.

Also based in Lima, the Canal N channel is focused on country-wide news, current affairs, and political programs.

After decades of running the two news operations with separate editorial and archive processes, the group took the transformative step to consolidate the old, siloed media infrastructure under a new Dalet solution, bringing continuity to content management and news story development.

The dual-channel operational upgrade, which was led by Dalet channel partner Connect Media, included the installation of an enterprise editorial solution that provided a centralized repository to manage news wires and content, with tools to facilitate news story planning, editing, graphics, and publishing. Dalet’s story-centric approach builds the story around media assets, enabling better story evolution and content transparency and access across the two newsrooms whose missions leverage the same content for different program outcomes.

“Dalet’s news solution is designed for the way our journalists, editors, news directors, graphics, camera teams want to work,” Javier Vásquez Mendoza, Head of Engineer Support and Operations, América Televisión, said in a statement. “It is all interconnected. The centralized access to content makes it easier to evolve the story whether we are in the newsroom, in the field, or working from home as many journalists had to during pandemic restrictions.”

“Dalet’s web-based tools make it easy to connect from anywhere at any point in the workflow. It’s designed to support our hybrid workflow with greater transparency into how we are using the content,” added Mendoza.

Dalet’s Unified News Operations solution enables both America Televisión and Canal N to manage story development and production for on-air and web content. Dalet Brio supports 16 channels of ingest with the ability to edit late-breaking news stories as the material is being recorded onto the storage server as well as playout of all on air news packages and programs.

Advertisement

The underlying Dalet media asset capabilities track metadata, ensuring content is highly searchable and accessible by authorized staff on-premises and off.

“Dalet’s integrated newsroom and story-centric workflow enable newsrooms like América Televisión and Canal N to reimagine their entire workflow to gain more value from their content while simultaneously supporting a more dynamic remote working scenario,” states Julian Decaix, general manager, Americas, Dalet, in the statement. “However, we bring more to the table than great news software technology. We offer over two decades of experience in news and people on the ground in Peru that can help customers transform their operations, empower their teams with new workflows and move their business forward.”

América Televisión and Canal N join a growing list of South American newsrooms that are replacing legacy systems with Dalet Unified News Operations, the newsroom solution of choice for end-to-end news production, distribution and remote collaboration.