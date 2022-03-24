NAB Show forms Web3 advisory council

NAB Show has formed a Web3 advisory council.

Web3 is a label used by some to refer to the next generation World Wide Web technologies that focus on evolving infrastructure powered by decentralized networks known as blockchains.

Blockchain technology, coupled with artificial intelligence, will power Web3 and create a user base where participants have oversight into the governance and operation of the protocols, NAB Show notes.

“The NAB Show Advisory Council for Web3 will provide advice and expertise on the implications of new technologies, new content models and new consumer behaviors driven by this next generation of the internet. The launch of the council is a strategic decision to serve the NAB Show’s constituents and to help separate industry hype from meaningful economic and creative opportunities,” NAB wrote in a statement.

This advisory group includes 15 leading professionals from key sectors of media and technology.