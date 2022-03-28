Golf Channel unveils LPGA co-branded logo

Following a similar move with the PGA Tour, NBCUniversal’s Golf Channel has introduced a co-branded logo for its LPGA Tour coverage.

This new logo will serve as the programming mark for NBC Sports’ more than 600 hours of LPGA Tour tournament coverage this season on Golf Channel.

The logo made its debut March 24, 2022, at JTBC Classic Presented by Barbasol.

The design follows the some basic footprint at the PGA Tour iteration, but replaces the “swingman” with the “swinging lady.”

The lockup notably does not include the dinstictive “LPGA” lettering or render the lady in multiple colors as it often is done in standalone applications.

“As the TV home of the LPGA Tour, we’re excited to incorporate our brands in this new logo and celebrate the best women golfers in the world,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, NBC Entertainment and Sports, in a statement. “Our new LPGA Tour programming mark elevates our coverage on GOLF Channel and will enhance the viewing experience for fans around the country.”

“Our partnership with Golf Channel is such an important way to connect with our fans and share the powerful stories of our LPGA Tour athletes,” said Brian Carroll, senior vice president, global media distribution for the LPGA in the same statement. “Having our logo incorporated with the GOLF Channel logo only further strengthens this relationship. We look forward to even more opportunities to bring the athleticism and inspiration of the world’s greatest female golfers to a broad audience.”

Neither the PGA Tour or LPGA versions of the logo are replacing the channel’s primary mark and will only be used during coverage of their respective events.