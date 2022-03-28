TVU Networks is offering a free live feed of ‘Ukraine News’ via its search engine

TVU Networks is offering a free, 24/7 live feed from Ukraine provided by the Ukrainian news media via TVU Search an AI-based search engine for live broadcasts.

This content from Ukraine is available immediately and can be viewed online here.

TVU customers can use live and downloaded content on-air and over all platforms. Viewing and downloading content is free to non-TVU customers.

Ukrainian media groups are collectively broadcasting a single newscast called “United News.”

The mission of “United News” is to provide realtime information and live video to the people of Ukraine and to the world at large. 1+1 media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group are cooperating on the venture.

The Ukrainian media groups are taking turns providing uninterrupted information on the conflict. The Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Office of the President of Ukraine and other government agencies will be joining broadcasts as well.