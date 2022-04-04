After unveiling second floor redo, ‘GMA’ first floor space gets minor updates

After unveiling a massive overhaul of its second-floor space in Times Square, ABC News‘ “Good Morning America” kicked off April 4, 2022’s broadcast will some updates to its first-floor space.

The updates are subtle and include removing the remaining structural units with diagonal lines and textured cube-like wood paneling in the space in exchange for a cleaner wood finish.

These changes primarily affected the large video wall camera left of the primary anchor desk that’s frequently used for weather and standups as well as another wall that frequently appears in “video on video” and “walk and wander” floating camera shots as well as select interview segments.