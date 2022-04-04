After unveiling second floor redo, ‘GMA’ first floor space gets minor updates

By Michael P. Hill

After unveiling a massive overhaul of its second-floor space in Times Square, ABC News‘ “Good Morning America” kicked off April 4, 2022’s broadcast will some updates to its first-floor space.

Exclusive: ‘Good Morning America’ greets the day with vibrant new look

The updates are subtle and include removing the remaining structural units with diagonal lines and textured cube-like wood paneling in the space in exchange for a cleaner wood finish.

These changes primarily affected the large video wall camera left of the primary anchor desk that’s frequently used for weather and standups as well as another wall that frequently appears in “video on video” and “walk and wander” floating camera shots as well as select interview segments.

Prior to April 4, 2022’s updates, the video wall camera left of home base on the first floor looked like this, with the textured wood header element. 

On Monday, April 4, 2022, the header was updated with a smooth wood that matches the curved set wall the network installed March 14, 2022.

Previously, this wall featured both the textured wood finish above and below the wide LED panel and was framed out by the light blue diagonal element. Both of these have been removed and replaced with a simple wood finish.

