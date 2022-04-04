Case Study: Nine Network installs Vinten robotics in Sydney studio

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

Australia’s Nine Network has invested in robotic camera support systems from Vinten for its news and current affairs studios in Sydney.

Channel Nine has recently completed the build-out of its Main Production studio (Studio A) which includes the latest in storytelling tools. All three studios – Main Production, News & “Today Show” and Current Affairs – are now fully equipped with Vinten studio robotics solutions and Autoscript prompting solutions.

The newly installed equipment is instrumental in the network’s strategy to reduce operational costs whilst employing the latest in broadcast studio robotics & prompting.

“The relocation of our headquarters & studios to a newly built greenfield site was a major project that required a lot of advance planning,” said David Bowers, broadcast chief technology officer, Nine Network.

“The key objectives for the technology team were to reduce operational costs, and to design a fully digital facility with the latest state of the art IP infrastructure and hardware technology. Vinten & Autoscript are global leaders in studio robotics and prompting and their solutions already have proven integration with our in-house Mosart automation system. We are happy to extend the technology to our main studio.”

Amber Technology, a Vitec Production Solutions Premier Partner, supplied and commissioned the Vinten and Autoscript solutions.

“We are very pleased that the Nine Network has chosen the Vinten Robotics & Autoscript WinPlus-IP Prompting solutions for their new greenfield Headquarters & studio site,” said Jon sharp, national sales manager, Amber Technology.

“We worked very closely with David Bowers and his technology team to determine and recommend a state of the art robotic & prompting solution that integrates with their existing IP infrastructure.”

“Moving from manual studio floor operations to automated control via IP is a significant factor in reducing studio operational costs,” said Tom Pavicic, regional sales manager ANZ, Vitec Production Solutions.

“For example, Vinten robotic pedestals and heads with integrated Startracker enable one-time mapping of the entire studio floor. This avoids the ongoing operational cost of regular retargeting and delivering precise automated remote control of pre-set shots and sequences. The flexibility of the IP integrated Vinten Robotics together with Autoscript WinPlus-IP Prompting solutions provide the Nine Network with a truly future proof investment.”