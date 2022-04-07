NAB Show 2022: The Switch to debut expanded cloud video platform, MIMiC

The Switch will debut its expanded Cloud Video Services platform, MIMiC, and showcase its work powering coverage of live events.

At its booth,The Switch will highlight how, through a full range of live production and delivery services, it enables sports and esports leagues, news organizations, enterprises, entertainment event producers, broadcasters, and other rightsholders to cost-effectively package and deliver high-quality live coverage from any location.

“Being able to meet customers and industry friends at NAB Show 2022 provides a great opportunity to present the many new services and capabilities we have introduced since the last in-person show three years ago,” said Eric Cooney of The Switch. “We continue to expand our live production and transmission offering and cloud services platform, MIMiC, to empower our customers to maximize their content value. The result is they can create and deliver more live content for more audiences across more platforms.”

At NAB Show 2022, visitors to the company’s stand will have an opportunity to discuss the array of services The Switch offers to enable live content owners to produce and deliver everything from global awards shows to major league games to esports tournaments to niche sports to livestreamed corporate events. Clients will learn that, whether they are focused on linear TV, over-the-top streaming, or social channels – or all of these at once – The Switch can provide the optimal solution.

Key customer case studies featured on The Switch’s booth will cover its work across the live event spectrum, including:

Delivering state of the art connectivity and global delivery of Wimbledon for fans in over 200 countries

Creating a bespoke London studio environment for connected fitness brand Echelon to livestream its content

Enabling viewers around the world to enjoy immersive Melbourne Cup Carnival race day experiences through multiple viewpoints via next-generation gaming-style platform Aura

Allowing Drew Estate, America’s leading premium cigar brand, to livestream real-time virtual shows for customers, aficionados and traders using MIMiC’s production and delivery capabilities

Providing the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football with connectivity from 11 stadiums around the US, delivery of live game feeds to the CONCACAF broadcast center in Florida, and distribution to international broadcasters through MIMiC Transmission for the 2021 Gold Cup

The Switch will demonstrate its ability to meet the specific needs of any organization creating and distributing live content through its innovative mobile, remote and cloud-based services – along with its unparalleled first-mile connectivity expertise, expanded network capacity and extensive global reach. As media organizations seek to meet exploding demand for a broader range of broadcast-quality live content across multiple platforms, The Switch delivers a unique, wide-ranging combination of services that span full live remote productions, real-time clipping and editing for social media, global transmission, and everything in-between.

Services The Switch is showcasing at its booth include:

Cloud Video Services – An end-to-end cloud-based offering that runs from remote and distributed IP video production to clipping and editing for rapid social media posting to transmission. The MIMiC platform handles all aspects of the workflow in the cloud, from editing and graphics creation to comms and talk-back.

Transmission – The Switch delivers global network reach and redundancy that ensures your feeds are never interrupted. The highly flexible service can easily scale up to support even the largest events, delivering seamless content to any platform.

Remote Production – The Switch’s comprehensive production capabilities scale to meet the needs of a single event or multiple productions. Its Emmy Award-winning team can support live sports, news, entertainment and event coverage from locations across the globe, reducing the need for crew to travel to the venue.