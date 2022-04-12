NAB Show 2022: Adobe updates Premiere Pro, After Effects with focus on workflow

Along with bringing Frame.io to the Creative Cloud, Adobe unveiled a host of changes to Premiere Pro and After Effects ahead of the 2022 NAB Show.

The latest release of the Adobe Creative Cloud video applications is focused on workflow refinements and is available today for download.

In Adobe After Effects, new features include native support for Apple’s M1 chip allowing faster rendering times, along with new AI-powered scene edit detection.

Native M1 Support now launches up to seven times faster and renders compositions twice as fast on M1 Macs compared to an Intel 10-core iMac Pro. This unlocks more creative possibilities for motion designers as they are now able to iterate their work faster than ever.

Scene Edit Detection powered by Adobe Sensei uses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to automatically detect scene changes in an edited clip and places them as individual layers or creates markers at edit points for faster project setup.

Extended Viewer enables users to view 2D and 3D layers located outside a frame’s edge when using the Draft 3D engine; see more of the design, navigate 3D space; and move 3D layers more easily. Users can hide or dim the area beyond the frame to get a look at the final shot.

Binning Indicators for 3D Layers show which 3D layers render together in the same 3D space, enabling them to intersect and cast shadows on each other. This gives users a visual map of how After Effects composites 2D and 3D layers together.

In Premiere Pro, new features include a redefined workflow for import, export and program navigation along with AI-powered color grading.

Reimagined Import, Header Bar and Export Experience – Following a public Beta, the redesigned core workflows are now more intuitive and visual: Import focuses on media rather than project settings, letting video creators easily scan and scrub files for assembling media from different locations. This makes it faster for pros and easier for new users to get started. Header Bar provides a cleaner, more centralized navigation so users can quickly switch between the core tasks of import, editing and exporting. Export lets users quickly upload media directly to popular destinations like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It features smart presets that take the guess work out of encoding and preparing files for delivery, making it easier for both new users and pros to deliver content.



Auto Color powered by Adobe Sensei uses AI to generate first-pass color corrections. It acts as a guide to help new content creators become familiar with adjustments. It is also a jumping off point for experienced users to fast track their color correction before moving on to secondary color tasks, like skin tone or sky adjustments. Auto Color was introduced as Auto Tone in Premiere Pro public beta in 2021.

Performance and Workflow Improvements include the ability to show and hide markers by color, a Remix progress indicator for audio clips and improved trim mode playback looping.

New Free Adobe Stock Assets including thousands of HD video footage, motion graphics templates and more, are now available in app to help create videos that stand out.

Attendees at this year’s NAB Show can get a closer look at the newly available features and hear from industry experts at the Adobe and Frame.io booth (#N3404, North Hall and #C9520, Central Hall) in the Las Vegas Convention Center.