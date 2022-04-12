Industry Feed
Brightcove releases data on how B2B video engages during sales cycles
Brightcove has released new data showing how B2B purchase decision-makers are engaging with video content throughout the purchasing lifecycle.
The survey found that organizations prioritizing video have a better connection with customers with 95% of B2B buyers saying that video plays an important role in moving forward with a purchase.
Some additional stats found that:
- 88% of B2B buyers watched video to learn about a company’s product or services
- 36% of B2B buyers found that video is most helpful in understanding a problem they have
- 58% of B2B buyers find video helpful when learning about a product or service
Categories
Broadcast Industry News, Industry Feed
NewscastStudio does not necessarily edit the content of Industry Feed posts and they do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the site.