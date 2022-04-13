Hollyland debuts Solidcom C1 wireless intercom system

Hollyland has launched a new full-duplex wireless intercom headset system featuring DECT 6.0 with encryption technology.

The Solidcom C1 operates at 1.9 GHz and has a transmission radius up to 1,000 feet with a battery life of up to ten hours.

DECT 6.0 provides transmission stability with doubled user capacity per channel. A dual-antenna diversity scheme helps ensures uninterrupted team communication in complex environments. DECT 6.0 encryption technology prevents outsiders from listening in.

The Solidcom C1 headsets ensure clear audio quality thanks to a wideband frequency response of 150Hz-7KHz and premium AEC (Acoustic Echo Cancellation). The directional microphone captures the speaker’s voice clearly while minimizing unwanted noise, and it mutes automatically when the mic boom is raised.

The Solidcom C1 master headset creates a wireless communication radius up to 1,000 feet line of sight.

The optional Solidcom C1 Hub base can provide the same coverage if you prefer not to use the master headset configuration. The battery-powered hub also offers additional functions, such as cascaded connection of up to three systems, A/B grouping, and a one-key mute and announce function to communicate instantly with all headsets.

Each headset weighs only 168 grams and is crafted with PC-ABS materials, guaranteeing flexibility and durability.

The Solidcom C1 retails for $999 USD.