Telemetrics unveils ReFrame Server, expanding AI talent tracking system

Ahead of the 2022 NAB Show, Telemetrics has announced an expansion to its reFrame artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted camera control technology.

In Booth 5326, Telemetric will show the new reFrame server, which allows multiple cameras to have talent tracking capability simultaneously. It also includes an improved UI to make reFrame software easier to set up and operate.

New to reFrame this year, is Ultra-Wide Band sensors that add a third layer of tracking to go with its proven facial and object tracking. This offers greatly improved accuracy when tracking people on camera. This serves as a real-time location or spatial awareness technology that has made reFrame the most accurate and reliable talent tracking software on the market.

“With the new reFrame Sever, we’re now able to expand the functionality of the robotic camera control systems,” said Michael Cuomo, VP of Telemetrics. “Having Talent tracking active on multiple cameras at the same time makes it even easier for operators to use control system.”

Pre-loaded reFrame software comes standard on both Telemetrics STS (Studio) and LGS (Legislative) software for the RCCP-2A Robotic Camera Control Panel. The server takes the video sources directly from all of the cameras and automatically routes it to the appropriate camera so it can process the tracking data. This video can also be automatically routed to the server from the control panel. It also allows multiple RCCP systems to share the server, so users don’t need a server for every controller, saving them install time and money by not needing extra devices.

The new reFrame Server is also ideally suited to remote production, whereby the server is situated at the remote site and multiple RCCP systems can connect to that server from production facilities located anywhere in the world. In this way the server does all of the processing locally without the inherent latency or network delays of similar workflows. While back at the main product facility, the operator uses the RCCP to instruct the server to switch to different profiles.

“By utilizing the reFrame Server, the operator in front our control system to no longer just calling up presets and then having to manually adjust those presets with network latency and video delays,” said Cuomo. “They can now use the reFrame Profiles and have the server correct for those minor adjustments in real time at the remote site.”

The new reFrame server is now shipping (it’s already in the hands of a few customers) and can be ordered as a new product or as an add-on to existing compatible robotics systems.