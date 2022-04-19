Dalet launches Dalet Flex for Teams, cloud-based media workflow solution

Dalet has announced a new SaaS version of its media logistics and workflow platform, Dalet Flex.

Dalet Flex for Teams is designed to lower the cost of entry for media companies, sports brands and corporate creative teams, with Dalet handling the cloud hosting and maintenance.

“Dalet Flex has been cloud-native from day one, providing a strong foundation for our multi-tenanted SaaS offering. Key workflows like library management and content distribution were conceived with cloud operations in mind, and perfected through customer feedback and success allowing us to bring these solutions packaged for fast deployment and easy adoption, to a wider audience,” said Mathieu Zarouk of Dalet.

Pre-configured workflows such as “Library Management” and “Multiplatform Content Distribution” are built into Dalet Flex to allow teams to manage multimedia content libraries; automate content distribution across traditional, digital, and social platforms; support a hybrid or remote workforce, and/or build a living archive.

Available on a subscription basis with three plans – Essentials, Growth, Advanced – Dalet Flex for Teams brings all the convenience and affordability SaaS has to offer in an agile media logistics solution designed to support the fluid ebb and flow of creative collaboration.

Dalet Flex for Teams, which runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is designed with Dalet’s approach to security in mind, can be up and running within one business day. Customers simply log in via the easy-to-use web client to access Dalet Flex tools and workflows.

The pre-configured environments are delivered with ready-to-execute workflows such as import /export, review and approval, and distribution. Dalet Flex for Teams’ capabilities will be updated regularly through controlled maintenance releases, bringing new features based on customer inputs and feedback.

Secure auto-scaling and load balancing ensure high availability and resilience, removing the need for the client to deploy their own infrastructure or manage overhead. With the infrastructure complexity and costs managed by Dalet, users can fully focus on their craft, creating amazing content and meeting their audience’s needs, while enjoying a much lower cost of entry.

“The launch of Dalet Flex for Teams marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Dalet’s product lineup and our business model,” said Robin Kirchhoffer of Dalet.

“Over the past three years, we have significantly expanded our customer success resources and shifted our focus towards cloud-native, subscription-based media workflow solutions. The introduction of our multi-tenanted media logistics solution is the culmination of our efforts to bring the power of Dalet Flex in the hands of new users and teams.”

Dalet Flex continues to be offered as an enterprise-grade media workflow platform available as a subscription, with custom offerings that can be tailored exactly to any organization’s needs and specific requirements. Dalet Flex can be hosted by customers, in the cloud or on-premises, or by Dalet as a dedicated, single-tenant implementation.

Dalet will showcase Dalet Flex at the 2022 NAB Show on booth 4423 in Central Hall.