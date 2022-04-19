LiveU adds cloud platform for metadata tagging, automatic recording

LiveU has launched an automatic recording and story metadata tagging solution for cloud and hybrid production workflows.

LiveU Ingest enables users to process video content faster by accelerating story metadata association while cutting production costs.

With the increasing amount of live content, manual processes create bottlenecks in production workflows. Automation tools speed up this process and enable the reallocation of human resources. LiveU Ingest automatically records every piece of live content while applying the respective metadata generated by the NRCS (Newsroom Computer System).

Storage costs are reduced because the content is filtered and trimmed before being transferred to the MAM (media asset management) system, ensuring that only relevant content is moved. With all video feeds instantly accessible over a cloud web portal, field crews and production teams can view, trim, download, and publish the assets online from anywhere.

“We are proud to offer our latest innovation for cloud production workflows, strengthening LiveU’s overall position in the cloud. LiveU Ingest provides concrete benefits, helping production teams to manage their content more efficiently, while giving them peace of mind to never miss a thing,” said Samuel Wasserman, CEO & Co-founder, LiveU.

“Customers are looking for ways to increase viewership and build their business by expanding their reach. Ingest makes this possible, accelerating the time to convert assets into digital media so content can be published quickly across multiple platforms. As it’s all done in the cloud, it fits easily into an existing remote production (REMI) workflow. We’re already getting excellent feedback from customers who are using Ingest for cloud-based news and other productions.”

As a hybrid cloud workflow solution, LiveU Ingest is powered by the LiveU cloud video platform and seamlessly integrated with LiveU’s end-to-end contribution, distribution, and orchestration solutions as well as other production systems and tools. The solution fits into any production set-up and is easy to implement with minimal ramp-up required.