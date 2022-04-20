Three more CBS owned stations migrate to new sites

Three more CBS owned stations have migrated over to the group’s redesigned website hosted on the CBSNews.com domain.

KDKA in Pittsburgh, KCBS in Los Angeles and KTVT in Dallas, all made the switch the week in mid-April 2022.

WCBS in New York and WBBM in Chicago have already made the switch.

Like those two sites, the stations have dropped their CBSLocal.com subdomains and moved over a dedicated directory directly off the CBSNews.com domain.

Also like before, the sites are now in a darker look that matches CBSNews.com proper and switches to standardized logotypes in the TT Norms font.

KDKA’s site adds one slightly unique departure from the other owned stations.

The main header logo reads simply “CBS Pittsburgh,” apparently referring to the station as a whole, but on the homepage the large text that refers to the local news operation as “CBS News Pittsburgh,” a square box next to that logotype has the station call letters set inside it.

The station has long branded with its call letters (as in “KDKA-TV News”) rather than the CBS “mandate” that would have made it “CBS 2” and “CBS 2 News.”

KCAL, the independent sister station of KCBS also redirects visitors to the new site.

Back in January 2022, CBS News renamed its national streaming network CBSN as CBS News Streaming Network but refers to it on air as just “CBS News.”

At the same time, the regional CBSN streamers operated by most of the network’s owned stations were rebranded using the formatting “CBS News (City or Region Name).” Stations also updated select in-show graphics to include both their normal logo and the new localized CBS News logo when the broadcast was simulcast on both linear and streaming TV.

So far CBS owned stations have kept retains any existing “CBS (Channel Number)” branding, though it’s notable that these logos have been all but removed from the redesigned sites.

Still left to make the transition are KOVR in Sacramento, California, KPIX in San Fransisco (“CBS News Bay Area”), KCNC in Denver, WJZ in Baltimore, WCCO in St. Paul, Minnesota (“CBS News Minnesota”), KYW in Philadelphia and WFOR in Miami.

CBS’s WWJ in Detroit is in the midst of launching a full scale local news department set for debut later this year and is also still on the CBSLocal.com domain.

“As we continue to unify CBS News and Stations, we are providing clarity to our customers in the spaces they engage us … You will see us doing the same thing with our other local websites in the near future,” a CBS spokesperson said in an email to NewscastStudio in February 2022 when WCBS made the switch.

In the three markets where CBS only owns the CW affiliate, there are no plans to launch streaming networks.