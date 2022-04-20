NAB Show 2022 Preview: Broadcast Audio including intercom, mixing and microphones

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

The 2022 NAB Show begins in just days at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The annual show brings together the media, entertainment and technology world for diverse discussions and insights into the future of broadcasting and is the largest trade show for equipment, software and hardware for broadcast production.

Along with our extensive coverage of all the pre-show news and announcements and even the best NAB Show parties and meetups; we’ve prepared a series of NAB Show Preview guides to help you make the most of your time at the show.

These guides highlight the new and noteworthy from vendors across production and broadcast technology. In this guide, broadcast audio including intercom, mixing and microphones.

Clear-Com Clear-Com returns to the NAB Show with hands-on demonstrations of IP-based remote and “on-prem” intercom solutions. Clear-Com is excited to be demonstrating their latest innovations — Arcadia Central Station, FreeSpeak Edge Base Station, Station-IC Virtual Desktop Client, and a new version of EHX, an update to the Trilogy Mentor SPG. Booth Number: C6908

Cobalt Digital Cobalt Digital is introducing +UDX-Dante-16×16, the industry’s first license-based 12G-SDI bridge to Dante audio which is incorporated into the Company’s 9904-UDX processing card. Advertisement Other highlights include the new Indigo 2110-DC-01 SMPTE ST-2110 solution, a line of compression products with a multi-link demo of RIST, and new Technicolor features for reversible inverse tone mapping SDR to HDR incorporated into Cobalt products. Booth Number: N3713

Deity Deity Microphones is committed to making unique microphones and products that get the job done. During the 2022 NAB Show, the company will premiere three new products. Booth Number: C6413

DPA Microphones DPA is highlighting its latest microphone solutions, designed to meet the growing live production needs of the broadcast markets. As the rapid adoption of live streaming continues to grow, speech intelligibility remains at the forefront. DPA recently released the 4097 Micro Shotgun Microphone and Interview Kit, along with the 4466 CORE Omnidirectional and 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphones. Booth Number: C8609

Lawo Lawo will showcase its newest mixing console, Diamond, designed for on-air production and remote control applications. The company will also highlight version 7.0 of its mixing software. Booth Number: C6932

NUGEN Audio NUGEN is featuring its groundbreaking 3D-compatible convolution reverb, Paragon, which offers full control of the decay, room size and brightness via state-of-the-art re-synthesis modelled on 3D recordings of real spaces. Advertisement The company is also presenting the latest updates for its Halo Downmix plug-in, and plans to preview a new plug-in. Booth Number: N5008

Pliant Technologies Pliant is presenting a new software selectable High-Density mode for both its CrewCom and CB2 wireless intercom systems. For CrewCom, this new software-selectable mode supports up to 32 Radio Packs (RPs) on a single Radio Transceiver (RT), and for the CB2 system it supports up to 16 RPs on a single Base Station. Both systems can deploy “Normal Mode” and “High-Density” mode at the same time. Booth Number: C7118

Riedel Riedel will be presenting new additions and updates to their SmartPanel portfolio that will make the multifunctional interfaces of the 1200 and 2300 Series more powerful than ever. Riedel will also be showcasing innovations and new features for their wired and wireless intercom product lines, Artist and Bolero. Booth Number: C6925

Sennheiser Sennheiser, Neumann and Dear Reality will show expert tools that broadcasters – and webcasters – can count on every day. The Sennheiser Group booth features an experience zone that will present a complete Dolby Atmos mixing workflow complemented by products from Dear Reality and Neumann. Visitors can immersively mix and monitor Atmos ‘on the go’ using Dear Reality’s dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT, dearVR MONITOR, dearVR PRO and a pair of studio headphones. Sennheiser will showcase all the audio equipment that broadcasters need to deliver superior sound to their audiences. The range includes everything from premium shotgun microphones like the MKH 8060 and MKH 416 to leading-edge wireless tools like the EK 6042 camera receiver, which works seamlessly with Sennheiser’s digital and analog wireless microphones. Learn More Booth Number: C6715

Sony Electronics Interact with the latest production tools including the HDC-F5500 Super 35mm system camera for live productions, the PXW-Z750 and VENICE 2, to 4K/HDR monitors and workflow enhancements. Find out how Sony and Nevion connect and manage your network via IP. Learn about cloud-native solutions that empower collaboration. Discover the future with digital cinema cameras and LED displays for Virtual Production. Booth Number: C10901

Shure Shure makes microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. Our Axient Digital ADX5D Dual Channel Wireless Receiver packs the superior RF performance, spectral efficiency, and transparent audio quality of Axient Digital in a portable form factor perfect for professionals in the field and on the go. For high-performance RF and transparent digital audio during high-stakes moments on set and on camera, you can always rely on Shure. Booth Number: C9612

Wheatstone Wheatstone designs and manufactures professional broadcast equipment under the Wheatstone, Audioarts, and VoxPro brand names. Our extended range of products can accommodate any size market or budget for radio and television applications. Booth Number: N2631

WorldCast Group WorldCast Group (booth #W7413) will showcase innovations including the unique APTmpX MPX/composite algorithm that enables network savings for FM broadcasting while maintaining highest audio transparency, and Ecreso SmartFM, the first AI that enables huge energy savings for radio, alongside new Ecreso security features. WorldCast will also showcase version 4.6 of its Kybio NMS platform and its new Audemat RDS Server. Booth Number: W7413

View more of our NAB Show Preview series to explore the new products, services and tools on display at this year’s show.