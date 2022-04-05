Explore the top NAB Show Parties, Mixers and Meetups for 2022

Subscribe to NewscastStudio's newsletter for the latest in broadcast design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name John Last Name Smith Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit

The 2022 NAB Show will feature a return to many normal activities for attendees including annual meetings, mixers and meetups.

While the numbers are reduced from previous years, here’s a look at some of the NAB Show parties and mixers to consider attending this year.

Some of these 2022 NAB Show after-parties are private or by invitation only and some may have an admission charge. This list will be updated as we receive new information.

Sunday, April 24

NAB Show Happy Hour – Connect Experiential Zone

Location: West Hall, W6428

Time: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

Bitmovin Opening Night Party



Location: Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan

Time: 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, Free RSVP Required

What better way to kickoff NAB than with Bitmovin’s annual Opening Night Party?! After a 2 year hiatus, we want to invite you to join us and industry colleagues in Las Vegas at the Marquee Nightclub, from 7:00-9:30 p.m. on April 24.

In accordance with NAB’s Health & Safety Guidelines, the event will require proof of full vaccination or a negative covid test before entry into the venue.

Content Creator Party

Advertisement

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Room N250

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Registration Required: Entry is Free for Full Post|Production World Pass holders and Field Workshop Pass holders, otherwise $65 for other NAB Show attendees

Monday, April 25

Streaming Summit Mixer

Location: West Hall, Level 3 Terrace

Time: 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

NAB Show Happy Hour – Capitalize Experiential Zone

Location: North Hall, N5628

Time: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

International Reception

Location: International Trade Center (ITC), West Hall Room W110

Time: 5:00-6:30 p.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

This global networking event for broadcast, media and entertainment professionals offers an inclusive, relaxed environment to make international connections, to exchange ideas and knowledge around top industry challenges and to enjoy the closing of the show day with newfound worldly friends.

Demuxed Meetup

Location: Millennium Fandom Bar

Time: 7:00-9:30 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, Free RSVP Required

A casual, international happy hour curated by Demuxed, the community for engineers working with video.

MediaMotion Ball

Location: Beerhaus

Time: 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, $25 Ticket Required

An outside event, this year’s MediaMotion Ball will feature a more informal and casual gathering with light food and drink tickets included in the ticket cost.

NAB SuperMeetUp!

Location: Beer Park Las Vegas

Time: 7:00-11:00 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, $15 Ticket Required

Join the SuperMeetUp for a casual social event with a diverse community of media creator peers for drinks & food, networking & giveaways.

Tuesday, April 26

NAB Show Happy Hour – Create Innovation Zone

Location: North Hall, N730

Time: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

Women In Technology Awards Reception from TVNewsCheck

Advertisement

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, Room N235/237

Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, Free RSVP Required

Recognizing women who have contributed significantly to advancing their industry technologically — or who show great promise of doing so — the Women in Technology Awards support the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s Technology Apprentice Program, which trains, informs and recruits a diverse workforce that meets the emerging technology and engineering needs of the broadcasting community.

#GalsNGear Celebrate! Women in Media Mixer

Location: Hawaiian Marketplace, Polo Towers

Time: 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Registration Required: Yes, Free RSVP Required

Step off the Strip and raise a glass to celebrate the community of amazing women across all fields of production, post-production, distribution, streaming, technology and more. Allies welcome!

Wednesday, April 27

NAB Show Happy Hour – Intelligent Content Meet up

Location: West Hall, W3122

Time: 10:00-10:30 a.m.

Registration Required: No, this event is open to all NAB Show attendees

For more information about these events and all the other happenings that this year’s NAB Show has to offer, visit the NAB Show website. The NAB Show begins on April 23 in Las Vegas with the show floor opening on Sunday, April 24.

NewscastStudio does not endorse any of the events listed above and you should check and confirm all information (such as times, locations and covid requirements) before attending.