Vizrt graphics added to Grass Valley AMPP platform

Vizrt and Grass Valley have announced that Viz Trio, powered by Viz Engine, can now be added as a module in the Grass Valley AMPP system for cloud-based live production and playout.

Using the integration customers will be able to access, connect and deploy the Vizrt graphics playout tool via Grass Valley’s AMPP.

“The GV Media Universe is all about giving our customers access to the world’s best capabilities using our world class workflows – and Vizrt graphics provide our customers with premium graphics across any live production they wish to use them on. We are proud, and excited to see what our customers achieve using first-rate Vizrt graphics,” said Sydney Lovely, CTO at Grass Valley.

“Graphics are the most powerful tool a visual storyteller has access to, and engaging, realistic graphics add visual quality and explain complex concepts in seconds – adding immeasurable benefit to the audience and the customer. Now even more storytellers can access and use our innovative, creative graphics tools from within the AMPP system,” said Gerhard Lang, CTO at Vizrt.

To further showcase its commitment to cloud capabilities, Grass Valley also recently joined the NDI ecosystem and now has access to NDI’s Advanced SDK which enhances AMPP apps with a bandwidth-efficient NDI|HX, or NDI|HX3, plus parallel access to a high number of video sources over remote networks and cloud connections.

Viz Trio is also an NDI native solution and will seamlessly fit into any NDI-backed workflow. Coupled with the advanced graphics from Vizrt through Viz Trio, endless possibilities are unlocked for customers to create, produce and distribute live content through the cloud.